Xi says China supports AU's G20 membership

Xinhua) 09:37, August 24, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday China supports the African Union in joining the Group of 20.

The Chinese side stands ready to share with African brothers its development experience and opportunities, and push for the joint pursuit of a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, said Xi in his meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

