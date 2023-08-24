Xi says BRICS countries agree to launch AI study group

August 24, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday that the BRICS countries have agreed to launch the artificial intelligence (AI) study group and expand AI cooperation.

The BRICS countries have also come to the agreement of developing Al governance frameworks, so as to make the AI technologies more secure, reliable, controllable and equitable, Xi said when addressing the 15th BRICS Summit.

