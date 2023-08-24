Xi says development inalienable right of all countries, not privilege of a few countries

Xinhua) 09:14, August 24, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday that development is an inalienable right of all countries, not a privilege of a few countries.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the 15th BRICS Summit.

