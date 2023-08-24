Xi calls for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between China, Bangladesh

Xinhua) 08:15, August 24, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on China and Bangladesh to push for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and give full play to their economic complementarity.

Xi, in his meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, also urged the two sides to step up cooperation in infrastructure, information technology, new energy and agriculture, among other areas.

China and Bangladesh enjoy traditional friendship, Xi said, adding that the two sides upgraded bilateral ties in 2016 to a strategic cooperative partnership, which has indicated the direction for deepening their cooperation.

At present, both China and Bangladesh are at a critical stage of their own development and revitalization, and the Chinese side is willing to strengthen the synergy of development strategies with Bangladesh, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, push bilateral strategic cooperative partnership to a new level, and better benefit the people of the two countries.

Xi also said that China supports Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and in opposing external interference, so that the country can maintain domestic unity and stability, and achieve development and revitalization.

The Chinese side is willing to continue to work with Bangladesh in firmly supporting each other in issues involving their respective core interests, said Xi, adding that the two sides should strengthen strategic communication and close exchanges among various departments and at different levels.

Xi also called for stronger personnel exchanges as well as deeper cultural and people-to-people bonds.

He extended congratulations to the prime minister on her country's joining the New Development Bank, saying that China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Bangladesh in multilateral affairs and to safeguard the international equity and justice as well as the shared interests of developing countries.

Hasina noted that Xi's state visit to Bangladesh in 2016 has become a milestone in bilateral ties.

She appreciated that China provided invaluable support for Bangladesh's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and for economic development, which has helped promote Bangladesh's development and improved people's lives.

Hasina said the sound Bangladesh-China relationship is based on mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

She congratulated Xi on the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, saying that Belt and Road cooperation has opened a new door of development for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, she said, firmly adheres to the one-China policy and appreciates China's important role in promoting regional peace and stability, adding that her country is ready to deepen ties with China and strengthen cooperation in multilateral mechanisms such as BRICS.

It is believed that the development of the BRICS mechanism will bring new development opportunities to developing countries, she added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)