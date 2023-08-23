Xi says hegemonism is not in China's DNA
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that hegemonism is not in China's DNA, nor does China have any motivation to engage in major-power competition, stressing that China stands firmly on the right side of history, and believes that a just cause should be pursued for the common good.
Xi's remarks were made in a speech read out by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the BRICS Business Forum 2023.
As a developing country and a member of the Global South, China breathes the same breath with other developing countries and pursues a shared future with them, Xi noted, adding that China has resolutely upheld the common interests of developing countries and worked to increase the representation and voice of emerging markets and developing countries in global affairs.
Photos
- View of Great Wall at starry night in N China
- Groom in C China's Luoyang picks up bride with electric moped fleet
- Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists
- 'Space suit'-clad tourists immerse themselves at extra-terrestrial-like landscape in China's Inner Mongolia
Related Stories
- Xi stresses continuous expansion of military alliances incurs insecurity of all
- Xi warns of risks of new Cold War
- Xi says people of all countries expect a world of peace, security
- Xi, Ramaphosa pledge to push for greater development of bilateral strategic partnership in the new era
- Xi says China ready to import more quality products from South Africa
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.