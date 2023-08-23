Xi says hegemonism is not in China's DNA

Xinhua) 10:00, August 23, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that hegemonism is not in China's DNA, nor does China have any motivation to engage in major-power competition, stressing that China stands firmly on the right side of history, and believes that a just cause should be pursued for the common good.

Xi's remarks were made in a speech read out by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the BRICS Business Forum 2023.

As a developing country and a member of the Global South, China breathes the same breath with other developing countries and pursues a shared future with them, Xi noted, adding that China has resolutely upheld the common interests of developing countries and worked to increase the representation and voice of emerging markets and developing countries in global affairs.

