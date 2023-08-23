Xi says people of all countries expect a world of peace, security

Xinhua) 09:45, August 23, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that what people of all countries are looking forward to is not a new Cold War or a clique, but rather a world of lasting peace and universal security.

Xi's remarks were made in a speech read out by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the BRICS Business Forum 2023.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)