Xi warns of risks of new Cold War
(Xinhua) 09:47, August 23, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the human society is coming to a critical juncture and has to decide whether to maintain peace and stability or slide into the abyss of a new Cold War.
Xi's remarks were made in a speech read out by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the BRICS Business Forum 2023.
