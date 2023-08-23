Xi stresses continuous expansion of military alliances incurs insecurity of all

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that continuously expanding military alliances, enlarging sphere of influence, and squeezing the security space of other countries will lead to security dilemma and result in insecurity of all.

Xi's remarks were made in a speech read out by Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao at the BRICS Business Forum 2023.

