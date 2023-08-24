Xi pledges China's continuous support for Cuba in opposing interference

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday that China will continue to firmly support Cuba in defending national sovereignty and opposing external interference and blockade.

China will also try its best to provide support for Cuba's economic and social development, said Xi in a meeting with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit.

Xi recalled that President Diaz-Canel paid a successful state visit to China last November, when they reached a broad consensus on further deepening China-Cuba ties in the new era and agreed to work together to build a China-Cuba community with a shared future.

With the joint efforts of both sides, the consensus is being effectively implemented, Xi said. China is ready to work with Cuba to continue deepening political mutual trust, expanding practical cooperation, strengthening strategic coordination, and pushing for progress in the special friendly relationship between the two parties and the two countries, Xi added.

China praises Cuba's steadfast support for China in issues concerning its core interests, Xi said.

Xi stressed that the Group of 77 and China is an important platform for cooperation among developing countries, adding that Cuba, as the current chair of the Group of 77 and China, has made positive contributions to strengthening the unity of developing countries.

China attaches great importance to and supports Cuba in successfully holding the Group of 77 and China Summit next month, Xi noted. China is willing to work with Cuba and other members of the Group of 77 to better safeguard the common interests and development rights of developing countries, Xi said.

For his part, Diaz-Canel spoke of his successful state visit to China last November, saying that both sides are earnestly implementing the important consensus reached by the two leaders.

He said the current Cuba-China relations are at a historical peak, adding that the Cuban people deeply admire President Xi and are grateful for China's understanding and invaluable support for Cuba's just cause.

Cuba firmly supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by Xi, he said, adding that Cuba is ready to work with China to deepen Belt and Road cooperation, build a Cuba-China community with a shared future, and advance on paths of socialism with respective characteristics.

The Caribbean country is ready to closely collaborate with China to ensure the success of the Group of 77 and China Summit, he said.

