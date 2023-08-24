Home>>
Xi says BRICS countries agree to take quick action on AI research
(Xinhua) 09:18, August 24, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday that the BRICS countries have agreed on quick action to start artificial intelligence (AI) study group and expand AI cooperation.
Xi made the remarks when addressing the 15th BRICS Summit.
