We Are China

Xi says BRICS countries agree to take quick action on AI research

Xinhua) 09:18, August 24, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday that the BRICS countries have agreed on quick action to start artificial intelligence (AI) study group and expand AI cooperation.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the 15th BRICS Summit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)