Xi says China to set up China-BRICS science, innovation incubation park for new era
(Xinhua) 09:17, August 24, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday that China will set up a China-BRICS science and innovation incubation park for the new era.
Xi made the remarks when addressing the 15th BRICS Summit.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
