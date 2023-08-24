Xi urges BRICS to expand political, security cooperation for peace, tranquility

Xinhua) 09:34, August 24, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Wednesday called on BRICS countries to expand political and security cooperation to uphold peace and tranquility.

"The Cold War mentality is still haunting our world, and the geopolitical situation is getting tense," Xi said when addressing the 15th BRICS Summit.

The BRICS countries should keep to the direction of peaceful development, and consolidate the BRICS strategic partnership, Xi said, adding that members should make good use of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the Meeting of High Representatives on National Security and other mechanisms, support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, and enhance coordination on major international and regional issues.

"We need to tender good offices on hotspot issues, pushing for political settlement and lowering the temperature," he said.

Noting that artificial intelligence (AI) is a new area of development, which not only can bring huge development dividends, but also contains risks and challenges, Xi said the BRICS countries have agreed to launch the AI Study Group at an early date.

"We need to enable the study group to play its full role, further expand cooperation on AI, and step up information exchanges and technological cooperation," he said.

The BRICS members should also jointly fend off risks, promote the establishment of an international mechanism for universal participation, and develop AI governance frameworks and standards with broad-based consensus, so as to continuously make AI technologies more secure, reliable, controllable and equitable, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)