Xi calls for speedy BRICS expansion
(Xinhua) 09:23, August 24, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for the speedy expansion of the BRICS and efforts to promote more just and reasonable global governance.
Xi made the remarks when addressing the 15th BRICS Summit.
