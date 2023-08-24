Home>>
Xi says packaging one's own rules as int'l norms unacceptable
(Xinhua) 09:21, August 24, 2023
JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday that it is unacceptable to package one's own rules and regulations as international norms.
International norms should be written and upheld by all countries based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, rather than dictated by those with the strongest muscles and loudest voice, Xi said when addressing the 15th BRICS Summit.
He also said that ganging up to form exclusive groups is even more unacceptable.
