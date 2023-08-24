Xi calls for efforts to deepen BRICS business, financial cooperation to boost growth

Xinhua) 09:32, August 24, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Wednesday called for efforts to deepen business and financial cooperation among BRICS countries to boost economic growth.

When addressing the 15th BRICS Summit, Xi said the world economic recovery remains shaky, and challenges for developing countries are even more formidable, hampering their efforts to realize the Sustainable Development Goals.

"Development is an inalienable right of all countries, not a privilege reserved for a few," Xi said.

He called on BRICS countries to be fellow companions on the journey of development and revitalization, and oppose decoupling and supply chains disruption as well as economic coercion.

BRICS countries should focus on practical cooperation, particularly in such fields as digital economy, green development, and supply chain, and bolster economic, trade and financial exchanges, Xi said.

He added that China will set up a China-BRICS Science and Innovation Incubation Park for the New Era to support the deployment of innovation results.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)