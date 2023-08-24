Ramaphosa warns against global payment system being used as geopolitical instrument

Xinhua) 09:59, August 24, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday expressed his concerns that global financial and payment systems are increasingly being used as instruments of geopolitical contestation.

He made the remarks while addressing the 15th BRICS Summit.

