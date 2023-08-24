BRICS countries to counter hegemony amid rising multipolar world order: Putin

Xinhua) 13:49, August 24, 2023

MOSCOW, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS group supports the rise of a multipolar world order, and opposes attempts made by some countries to assert their hegemony, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday at the 15th BRICS Summit during a virtual address.

"We are all unanimously in favor of the formation of a multipolar world order that is truly just and based on international law," the Kremlin reported Putin as saying at the summit.

"We are against any kind of hegemony, exclusivity, which is being promoted by some countries," Putin said.

Putin noted that the BRICS group, which is composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is strengthening economic cooperation in such fields as supply chain diversification, de-dollarization and transition to national currencies in mutual settlements.

Putin outlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in other fields such as innovation, and in the creation of safe transport routes.

The future-oriented strategic course of BRICS meets the aspirations of the global majority, Putin said, adding that the BRICS group is tackling some of the most pressing issues on the global and regional agenda.

