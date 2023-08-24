BRICS countries to counter hegemony amid rising multipolar world order: Putin
MOSCOW, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS group supports the rise of a multipolar world order, and opposes attempts made by some countries to assert their hegemony, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday at the 15th BRICS Summit during a virtual address.
"We are all unanimously in favor of the formation of a multipolar world order that is truly just and based on international law," the Kremlin reported Putin as saying at the summit.
"We are against any kind of hegemony, exclusivity, which is being promoted by some countries," Putin said.
Putin noted that the BRICS group, which is composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is strengthening economic cooperation in such fields as supply chain diversification, de-dollarization and transition to national currencies in mutual settlements.
Putin outlined the importance of enhancing cooperation in other fields such as innovation, and in the creation of safe transport routes.
The future-oriented strategic course of BRICS meets the aspirations of the global majority, Putin said, adding that the BRICS group is tackling some of the most pressing issues on the global and regional agenda.
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: BRICS mechanism inspires more countries to work towards just, inclusive world order, says economist
- BRICS major platform for cooperation among emerging markets, developing countries: Chinese envoy
- Number of cargo ships, aircraft traveling between Shanghai, other BRICS countries increases significantly
- Interview: BRICS brings Global South together in a turbulent world, says South Africa's BRICS ambassador
- Ramaphosa warns against global payment system being used as geopolitical instrument
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.