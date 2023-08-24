BRICS major platform for cooperation among emerging markets, developing countries: Chinese envoy

ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- BRICS has become a major platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries, Hu Changchun, head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union (AU), has said.

Further developments are expected to emerge as the 15th BRICS Summit takes place in Johannesburg from Aug. 22 to 24, with particular emphasis given to cooperation with Africa, said Hu while addressing the press here on Tuesday.

"Taking this BRICS summit as an opportunity, China looks forward to strengthening the partnership between BRICS and African countries, boosting African integration, and building a prosperous Africa," Hu told reporters.

Over the past 17 years, noted Hu, with its growing influence, BRICS has become a major platform for cooperation among developing countries, where BRICS nations adhere to the right path of win-win cooperation and make positive contributions to building a better world.

"The BRICS countries adhere to genuine multilateralism, remain focused on common development, defend the interests of developing countries within the global multilateral frameworks, and make efforts to promote the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," he said.

BRICS countries are committed to innovation and exploration, building new industrial revolution partnerships, closely following the trend of the digital economy, and creating a talent pool for sustainable development and innovation cooperation, he added.

According to Hu, since its founding, the BRICS cooperation mechanism has been closely linked with the destiny of developing countries.

"Africa is home to the largest number of developing countries. The BRICS countries and Africa are natural partners for cooperation," he said.

The theme of this year's summit is "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism." During the summit, the BRICS Plus dialogue and China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue will also be held.

Responding to questions on China-Africa cooperation, the head of mission said China and African countries have always been good friends, good partners and good brothers.

"Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, the comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership has developed rapidly and formed a wide-ranging cooperation pattern. It benefits millions of Chinese and African people," Hu said.

According to Hu, over the past decade, China and Africa have worked hand in hand to extend cooperation, achieved fruitful results, and provided vivid examples for building a China-Africa community with a shared future.

As the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) marks its 10th anniversary this year, Hu said the initiative has become a new engine driving the economy along the routes.

Africa is an active and important participant in the BRI, Hu said, noting that 52 African countries and the AU Commission have signed cooperation documents with China.

