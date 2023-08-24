Interview: BRICS mechanism inspires more countries to work towards just, inclusive world order, says economist

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS mechanism inspires more countries to come together and work towards a more just and inclusive world order, said Kenneth Creamer, a senior lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Since its inception, the BRICS countries have been committed to improving trade and cooperation, and have successfully achieved this goal, Creamer told Xinhua in a recent interview.

In recent years, BRICS countries have been upholding the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation to strengthen trade and cooperation, which will help promote economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has played an important role in improving the economic growth and employment levels of the BRICS countries," said Creamer, who is also a member of South Africa's presidential economic advisory council.

"President Xi Jinping's attendance at the BRICS leaders' meeting and his state visit to South Africa are of great significance. This visit will strengthen the relationship between the two countries," Creamer said.

Both Xi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa "have impressive track records in calling for united action to reduce global warming and climate change, to encourage increased levels of global trade and cooperation, and to work for peace and the end to ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world," he said.

China and South Africa established diplomatic relations in 1998, and bilateral relations have since developed comprehensively and rapidly. On the economic and trade exchanges between the two countries, Creamer said that China and South Africa are each other's main export markets for many products.

China and South Africa should, based on existing strong relations, better integrate the countries' manufacturing and supply chains to facilitate development in both countries, he said.

"In this regard, Chinese enterprises should be encouraged to use South Africa as a base country to deliver products and services to other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa," said the economist.

Global media have paid high attention to the BRICS "membership expansion" issue that will be discussed at this year's summit. Creamer said that a number of countries have applied for joining the BRICS group as they see BRICS as an important grouping for reshaping world affairs and strengthening economic trade cooperation.

"Many countries in the Global South have sought to come together in order to work towards a more just and inclusive world order ... BRICS inspires many countries to come together again in order to advance this vision," he said.

"All such countries should adhere to the BRICS mission of fostering mutual economic development and building a fairer world political and economic system, rather than for any other geopolitical purposes," he added.

