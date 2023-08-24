Home>>
South African musicians play traditional music at the entrance of the BRICS Summit venue
By Wang Xiangyu, Wang Hao and Lin Rui (People's Daily App) 15:23, August 24, 2023
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- BRICS countries to counter hegemony amid rising multipolar world order: Putin
- Interview: BRICS mechanism inspires more countries to work towards just, inclusive world order, says economist
- BRICS major platform for cooperation among emerging markets, developing countries: Chinese envoy
- Number of cargo ships, aircraft traveling between Shanghai, other BRICS countries increases significantly
- Interview: BRICS brings Global South together in a turbulent world, says South Africa's BRICS ambassador
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.