Home>>
Highlights of President Xi’s remarks read out at the BRICS Business Forum 2023
By Deng Zijun and Xu Zihe (Global Times) 16:45, August 24, 2023
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Six countries invited to become new BRICS members
- South African musicians play traditional music at the entrance of the BRICS Summit venue
- BRICS countries to counter hegemony amid rising multipolar world order: Putin
- Interview: BRICS mechanism inspires more countries to work towards just, inclusive world order, says economist
- BRICS major platform for cooperation among emerging markets, developing countries: Chinese envoy
- Number of cargo ships, aircraft traveling between Shanghai, other BRICS countries increases significantly
- Interview: BRICS brings Global South together in a turbulent world, says South Africa's BRICS ambassador
- Ramaphosa warns against global payment system being used as geopolitical instrument
- Xi says China supports AU's G20 membership
- Xi calls for efforts to deepen BRICS business, financial cooperation to boost growth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.