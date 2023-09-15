Scenery of Yixian County, E China
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows the Hongcun Village in Yixian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows the Hongcun Village in Yixian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows paddy fields and Hui-style architectures in Yixian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows the Hongcun Village in Yixian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows paddy fields and Hui-style architectures in Yixian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows paddy fields in Yixian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows the Hongcun Village in Yixian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows the Hongcun Village in Yixian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows the Hongcun Village in Yixian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 13, 2023 shows paddy fields and Hui-style architectures in Yixian County, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.