View of zigzag watercourse of Yellow River in Sichuan

Xinhua) 08:55, September 12, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 21, 2023 shows the zigzag watercourse of the Yellow River in Tangke Township, Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 22, 2023 shows the zigzag watercourse of the Yellow River in Tangke Township, Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 21, 2023 shows the zigzag watercourse of the Yellow River in Tangke Township, Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 24, 2023 shows the zigzag watercourse of the Yellow River in Tangke Township, Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Tourists enjoy the view of the zigzag watercourse of the Yellow River in Tangke Township, Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Tourists enjoy the view of the zigzag watercourse of the Yellow River in Tangke Township, Ruoergai County of Aba Tibetan-Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

