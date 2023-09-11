In pics: ancient city of Kashgar in China's Xinjiang

A tourist takes photos at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A performer dances at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Staff members make nang, a local flatbread, at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Performers dance at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Handicraftsmen make ironware at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists enjoy tea at a teahouse at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

People dance at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists perform at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

People dance at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists watch performance at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A performer dances at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

The pub owner talks with a customer at a pub in the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists pose for a photo at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

People buy snacks at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Li An)

A tourist rests at a teahouse at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows tourists watching performance at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists pose for a photo with an artist at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Handicraftsmen make ironware at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A staff member carries a tray from a restaurant at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

A handicraftsman makes ironware at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A handicraftsman makes ironware at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Performers interact with children at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A staff member carries a tray from a restaurant at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

A staff member sells snacks at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Li An)

A handicraftsman makes hat at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 8, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Li An)

Performers interact with children at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

A staff member sells snacks at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Li An)

A handicraftsman makes ironware at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Li An)

A performer dances at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Performers dance at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Li An)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

A performer dances at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A performer dances at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Handicraftsmen make ironware at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Children dance at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists pose for photos at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 8, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Li An)

Tourists buy nang, a local flatbread, at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tourists enjoy tea at a teahouse at the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 8, 2023 shows the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Li An)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows the ancient city of Kashgar scenic area in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The ancient city of Kashgar, located in southwestern Xinjiang, is the largest complex of raw earth buildings still in use in the world. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

