In pics: A 39-year-old shepherd on the Pamir Plateau

Xinhua) 08:57, September 11, 2023

Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin and his sheepdogs are seen at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

TAXKORGAN, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- At the foot of Mount Muztagata, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a natural grassland has attracted sheepherders from surrounding villages to herd here, and Kurbanali Matsayin, a 39-year-old sheepherder, is one of them.

Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin herds sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 6, 2023 shows sheep grazing at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A sheepdog herds sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

