Makit County near Taklimakan Desert capitalizes on natural resources for tourism and jobs

Xinhua) 10:07, September 10, 2023

Tourists get ready to slide down a sand dune in a desert scenic spot in Makit County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. Makit County, located on the southwestern rim of the Taklimakan Desert, has taken advantage of its natural resources to develop tourism and provide jobs for the local people. (Xinhua/Li An)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 7, 2023 shows the scenery of a desert scenic spot in Makit County of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Makit County, located on the southwestern rim of the Taklimakan Desert, has taken advantage of its natural resources to develop tourism and provide jobs for the local people. (Xinhua/Li An)

