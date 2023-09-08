We Are China

Pic story of dancing couple in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:50, September 08, 2023

Gulbanur Kurqak and other dancers rehearse a dance program in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Bahtiyar Jumahan and his wife Gulbanur Kurqak are members of an art troupe in the Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County at more than 4,000 meters above the sea level.

The art troupe was founded in 1956 and has retained the tradition of touring among villages in the county to entertain the villagers with live performances.

The art troupe's live performances remain a popular attraction as every ethnic Tajik, young or old, enjoys singing and dancing.

"Our performances show a glimpse of real Xinjiang. We hope more and more people can know more about Xinjiang through out folk songs and dances," the couple said.

Gulbanur Kurqak gets prepared before a performance at a customer service center of Pamir Tourist Area in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Bahtiyar Jumahan's son (R) and his cousin beat drums in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Gulbanur Kurqak gets prepared before a performance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Gulbanur Kurqak rehearses a dance program in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Bahtiyar Jumahan and his wife Gulbanur Kurqak get prepared before a performance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Gulbanur Kurqak rehearses a dance program at a theatre in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Gulbanur Kurqak gets prepared before a performance at a customer service center of Pamir Tourist Area in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Bahtiyar Jumahan and his wife Gulbanur Kurqak watch a dance rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Gulbanur Kurqak and other dancers perform to welcome tourists in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)