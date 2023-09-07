Horgos Port witnesses increasing number of China-Europe freight trains in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 16:36, September 07, 2023

A crane operates at the load-transfer yard of Horgos station in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Sept. 6, 2023. The number of China-Europe (Central Asia) freight trains passing Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has reached 5,156 by the end of August this year, 11.6 percent higher than that of the same period a year earlier, according to statistics released by the local railway authority. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

