Soaring above: A paragliding adventure over Sayram Lake, Xinjiang

13:59, September 07, 2023 By Elena Davydova, Xian Jiangnan, Su Yingxiang, Ebulayi ( People's Daily Online

This summer, Elana Davydova has journeyed all the way to China's far western region of Xinjiang to experience the adrenaline-pumping sport of paragliding. Maybe the simplest form of flight, paragliding is an adventure sport that has become a favorite among outdoor enthusiasts. Join her for an exhilarating paragliding adventure over Sayram Lake in Xinjiang!

