Aksu night market in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 15:49, September 05, 2023

A stall owner recommends his lamb kebabs at a night market in Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

Performance is held at a night market in Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

People visit a night market in Aksu Prefecture, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)

