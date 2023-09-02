Dancing becomes popular entertainment in Taxkorgan, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:15, September 02, 2023

Children dance at a square in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2023. Dancing has been a popular form of entertainment in Taxkorgan, a county situated on the Pamir Plateau in northwest China's Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

People dance at a square in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2023. Dancing has been a popular form of entertainment in Taxkorgan, a county situated on the Pamir Plateau in northwest China's Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Performers dance to welcome tourists at a tourist service center in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2023. Dancing has been a popular form of entertainment in Taxkorgan, a county situated on the Pamir Plateau in northwest China's Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Performers dance to welcome tourists at a tourist service center in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2023. Dancing has been a popular form of entertainment in Taxkorgan, a county situated on the Pamir Plateau in northwest China's Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Performers dance to welcome tourists at a tourist service center in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2023. Dancing has been a popular form of entertainment in Taxkorgan, a county situated on the Pamir Plateau in northwest China's Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A kid dances at a square in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2023. Dancing has been a popular form of entertainment in Taxkorgan, a county situated on the Pamir Plateau in northwest China's Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

People gather at a square to watch others dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2023. Dancing has been a popular form of entertainment in Taxkorgan, a county situated on the Pamir Plateau in northwest China's Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

People dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2023. Dancing has been a popular form of entertainment in Taxkorgan, a county situated on the Pamir Plateau in northwest China's Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

