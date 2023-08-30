Xinjiang's Kunjirap Pass records over 21,000 inbound and outbound passengers this year

Xinhua) 16:34, August 30, 2023

People heading to Pakistan wait for clearance at the Kunjirap Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2023. After it resumed passenger customs clearance on April 3, the Kunjirap Pass has recorded over 21,000 inbound and outbound passengers. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A bus from Pakistan arrives at the Kunjirap Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2023. After it resumed passenger customs clearance on April 3, the Kunjirap Pass has recorded over 21,000 inbound and outbound passengers. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A policeman checks the document of a traveler at the Kunjirap Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2023. After it resumed passenger customs clearance on April 3, the Kunjirap Pass has recorded over 21,000 inbound and outbound passengers. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A traveler from Pakistan waits for clearance at the Kunjirap Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2023. After it resumed passenger customs clearance on April 3, the Kunjirap Pass has recorded over 21,000 inbound and outbound passengers. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

People from Pakistan sit on an international bus at the Kunjirap Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2023. After it resumed passenger customs clearance on April 3, the Kunjirap Pass has recorded over 21,000 inbound and outbound passengers. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A policeman talks with travelers from Pakistan at the Kunjirap Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2023. After it resumed passenger customs clearance on April 3, the Kunjirap Pass has recorded over 21,000 inbound and outbound passengers. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

