Xinjiang's Kunjirap Pass records over 21,000 inbound and outbound passengers this year
People heading to Pakistan wait for clearance at the Kunjirap Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2023. After it resumed passenger customs clearance on April 3, the Kunjirap Pass has recorded over 21,000 inbound and outbound passengers. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
A bus from Pakistan arrives at the Kunjirap Pass in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 29, 2023. After it resumed passenger customs clearance on April 3, the Kunjirap Pass has recorded over 21,000 inbound and outbound passengers. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Photos
