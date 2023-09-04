Plum cultivation industry drives economy in Payzawat County, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:58, September 04, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows a villager picking plums at an orchard in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Plum cultivation industry has become a major driver for local economy in Payzawat County. Relying on a plum industry park built with the assistance of south China's Guangdong Province, Payzawat County has been improving the quality of plums cultivated here and enhancing the efficiency of the whole plum industrial chain, including planting, picking, sorting, refrigeration, packaging, processing and sales.

Currently, Payzawat County boasts one of China's biggest plums production and marketing bases and the Payzawat plums are sold well both at home and abroad.

This photo taken on Sept. 2, 2023 shows a villager carrying boxes of plums into refrigeration houses at a plum cooperative in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows a villager loading a carrier tricycle with freshly-picked plums at an orchard in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows judges marking plums at a trade fair held in a plum industry park of Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Sept. 2, 2023 shows a worker checking on stored plums at a plum industry park in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows villagers picking plums at an orchard in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows freshly-picked plums at an orchard in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows workers sorting out plums on a smart operating line at a plum industry park in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Plum cultivation industry has become a major driver for local economy in Payzawat County. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows a villager picking plums at an orchard in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 2, 2023 shows a plum industry park built with the assistance of south China's Guangdong Province in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows workers sorting out plums on a smart operating line at a plum industry park in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Aug. 30, 2023 shows villagers sorting out plums at an orchard in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows villagers picking plums at an orchard in Payzawat County, Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

