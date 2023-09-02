View of Dahekou scenic spot at Bosten Lake in Xinjiang

Tourists pose for photos at the Dahekou scenic spot of Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2023. The Bosten Lake covering an area of 1,646 square kilometers is the largest inland freshwater lake in China. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Aug. 31, 2023 shows the Kaidu River merging into the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The Bosten Lake covering an area of 1,646 square kilometers is the largest inland freshwater lake in China. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

