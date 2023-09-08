Friendly youth football tournament held in Kashgar, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:42, September 08, 2023

A friendly youth football tournament between 10 teams from Qianxinan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province and Kashgar Prefecture and the Kizilsu Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was held in Kashgar on Aug. 29 and 30.

More than 200 teenage players participated in the event, during which they compared notes and exchanged gifts.

Jointly hosted by the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau and the public security department of Xinjiang, the event was aimed at promoting exchanges and enhancing friendships between teenagers of different ethnic groups. (Photos by Li Long)

