19th Asian Games torch relay starts in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 11:31, September 08, 2023

Torch bearer Luo Xuejuan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Luo Xuejuan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers Hui Ruoqi (L) and Zhu Jiner pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Zhang Yong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Hui Ruoqi runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Luo Xuejuan (R) and Zhang Yong pass the flame during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Luo Xuejuan (R) and Zhang Yong pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Zhang Yong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Zhu Jiner runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Zhong Yi runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Zhang Yong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Zhong Yi runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Hui Ruoqi runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers Ye Leipeng (R) and Lou Yilan pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Torch bearer Luo Xuejuan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Lou Yilan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Torch bearer Zhong Yi (L) and Xu Chuanzi pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Xu Chuanzi runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers pass the flame during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Torch bearers Hui Ruoqi (top) and Lin Junmin pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Xu Chuanzi (L) and Zhang Yong pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Cao Chen runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Torch bearer Luo Xuejuan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Torch bearer Luo Xuejuan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Torch bearer Luo Xuejuan poses during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Torch bearers Zhang Tao (R) and Cao Chen pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Torch bearers Zhang Tao (R) and Cao Chen pass the flame during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Torch bearers Zhang Tao runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Torch bearers Zhang Tao (R) and Cao Chen pass the flame during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

