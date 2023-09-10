Sheepherder and sheepdogs herd sheep on Pamir Plateau, Xinjiang
A sheepdog herds sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
A sheepdog herds sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
A sheepherder and his sheepdogs herd sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
A sheepdog herds sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
A sheepdog herds sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheep graze at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin is seen at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)
Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin herds sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)
Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin and his sheepdogs herd sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)
Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin is seen at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin herds sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin and his sheepdogs are seen at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin herds sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin herds sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)
Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin herds sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)
Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin and his sheepdogs are seen at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin and his sheepdog are seen at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin and his sheepdogs herd sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)
Sheepherder Kurbanali Matsayin and his sheepdogs herd sheep at the foot of Mount Muztagata on the Pamir Plateau, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
