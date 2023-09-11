We Are China

Charming performance on the Pamir Plateau

Xinhua) 09:05, September 11, 2023

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

TAXKORGAN, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County has made great efforts in the integration of local culture and tourism in recent years, enriching the cultural life of people and promoting foreign exchanges. The county also carries forward traditional Chinese culture to build cultural tourism festivals, which show the scenery of the Pamir Plateau and the happy and stable life of the people.

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

An artist (C) directs a rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

An artist of a local art troupe plays the traditional instrument during a rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Artists of a local art troupe play the hand drums during a rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An artist (R) guides a rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a program in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Dancers of a local art troupe wait for a rehearsal at a theater in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a program in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An artist of a local art troupe beats a drum during a rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

An artist of a local art troupe rehearses an acrobatic show in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists of a local art troupe play the traditional instruments during a rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Dancers of a local art troupe wait for a rehearsal at a theater in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

An artist of a local art troupe rehearses a program for a music festival in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

An artist (R) directs a rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

An artist of a local art troupe plays the traditional instrument during a rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse an acrobatic show in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Gulbanur Kurqak (1st R) and other dancers of a local art troupe wait for a rehearsal at a theater in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

An artist directs a rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Gulbanur Kurqak (R) and other dancers of a local art troupe rehearse a dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a program in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Gulbanur Kurqak (L, front) and other dancers of a local art troupe rehearse a dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Artists of a local art troupe play the hand drums during a rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a program in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Gulbanur Kurqak, a dancer of a local art troupe, rehearses a dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists of a local art troupe play the traditional instruments during a rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

An artist of a local art troupe plays the traditional instrument during a rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a program for a music festival in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

An artist directs a rehearsal in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Gulbanur Kurqak (R) and other dancers of a local art troupe rehearse a dance in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Artists of a local art troupe rehearse a program for a music festival in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

