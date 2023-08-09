A bird's-eye view of crisscrossing "veins" of Yellow River

People's Daily Online) 15:29, August 09, 2023

Photo shows a bird's-eye view of the unique beauty of the crisscrossing "veins" of the Yellow River. (Photo/Zhang Fei)

After a recent water and sediment regulating operation in the Yellow River was completed, the water level dropped at the Heigangkou section of the river in Kaifeng city, central China's Henan Province, leaving behind a beautiful natural landscape.

After being flushed by the water, the exposed riverbed of the Yellow River revealed crisscrossing “veins," which resembled the "roots" of the mother river from an aerial view, showcasing a mesmerizing one-of-a-kind scene.

