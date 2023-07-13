In pics: Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in NW China

Xinhua) 08:58, July 13, 2023

Tourists experience sheepskin rafting at the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2023. Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot is famous for the view of the Yellow River, stone stalagmites, stone pillars, dessert as well as oases. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A ferry man carries a sheepskin raft as he prepares for rafting at the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows a view of the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows a view of the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows a view of the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A ferry man blows a sheepskin raft as he prepares for rafting at the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows a view of the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Ferry men carry sheepskin rafts for rafting at the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

