In pics: Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in NW China
Tourists experience sheepskin rafting at the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2023. Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot is famous for the view of the Yellow River, stone stalagmites, stone pillars, dessert as well as oases. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
A ferry man carries a sheepskin raft as he prepares for rafting at the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2023. Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot is famous for the view of the Yellow River, stone stalagmites, stone pillars, dessert as well as oases. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows a view of the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot is famous for the view of the Yellow River, stone stalagmites, stone pillars, dessert as well as oases. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows a view of the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot is famous for the view of the Yellow River, stone stalagmites, stone pillars, dessert as well as oases. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows a view of the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot is famous for the view of the Yellow River, stone stalagmites, stone pillars, dessert as well as oases. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
A ferry man blows a sheepskin raft as he prepares for rafting at the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2023. Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot is famous for the view of the Yellow River, stone stalagmites, stone pillars, dessert as well as oases. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows a view of the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province. Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot is famous for the view of the Yellow River, stone stalagmites, stone pillars, dessert as well as oases. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
Ferry men carry sheepskin rafts for rafting at the Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot in Jingtai County of Baiyin City, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 11, 2023. Yellow River Stone Forest Scenic Spot is famous for the view of the Yellow River, stone stalagmites, stone pillars, dessert as well as oases. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rare aquatic species reappear in China as water environment improves
- Xiaolangdi Reservoir discharges sediment in Henan Province
- Yellow River floodplain revived by ecological restoration
- China makes progress in Yellow River pollution control
- New law strengthens ecological protection of Yellow River headwaters
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.