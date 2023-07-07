Home>>
Xiaolangdi Reservoir discharges sediment in Henan Province
(People's Daily App) 15:22, July 07, 2023
Behold! Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River in Henan Province discharges sandy sediment starting at 6 pm on Tuesday. A bed and breakfast owner in the area records this firsthand view of the discharge.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)
