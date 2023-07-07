Xiaolangdi Reservoir discharges sediment in Henan Province

July 07, 2023

Behold! Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River in Henan Province discharges sandy sediment starting at 6 pm on Tuesday. A bed and breakfast owner in the area records this firsthand view of the discharge.

