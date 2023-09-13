We Are China

Hangzhou Asian Games Village ready to open in Zhejiang

Ecns.cn) 14:19, September 13, 2023

Photo shows a view of the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Chenfei)

The village is made up of three parts for athletes, technical officials and media reporters. It has been pre-opened on September 9 as delegates began to arrive, and will officially open on September 16.

Photo shows a view of the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Chenfei)

An autonomous driving shuttle bus parks at the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Chenfei)

An unmanned ice cream vending car attracts visitors at the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Chenfei)

The traffic lights of the Hangzhou Asian Games mascot version appear at the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Chenfei)

Photo shows a view of the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Chenfei)

Photo shows a view of the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Chenfei)

Photo shows a view of the 19th Asian Games Village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Qian Chenfei)

