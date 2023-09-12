We Are China

In pics: torch relay of 19th Asian Games in Ningbo

Xinhua) 13:51, September 12, 2023

Torch bearers Yuan Xinyue (R) and Qian Haijun pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Dancers perform during the beginning ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Chen Yujie runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Li Hong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers Cui Yiwen (L) and Qian Haijun pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Xie Longlong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Wang Chang runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearers Chen Yujie (R) and Wang Yiming pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Torch bearer Yuan Xinyue runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearers Yuan Xinyue (R) and Qian Haijun pass the flame during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Actors and actresses perform during the beginning ceremony of the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)