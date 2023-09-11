Home>>
The 19th Asian Games torch relay showcases the charm of Zhejiang
(People's Daily App) 14:56, September 11, 2023
The Hangzhou Asian Games torch relay took place on September 8 in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. A total of 2,022 torchbearers – along with mascots Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian – participated.
(Video source: Publicity Department of Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
