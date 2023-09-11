Kuwaiti athletes prepare for Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua) 10:41, September 11, 2023

An athlete walks with her baggage for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games at the Kuwait Olympic Committee in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait, Sept. 10, 2023. The Kuwaiti delegation has 140 athletes for Hangzhou Asian Games, consisting of 117 male athletes and 23 female athletes. They will leave for China on Sept. 19. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

