1st batch of delegation members arrive in Hangzhou for Asian Games

Xinhua) 10:13, September 10, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Three members of the Hong Kong, China delegation touched down at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport on Saturday afternoon. They are the first group of delegation members to arrive in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, in anticipation of the 19th Asian Games.

Upon arrival, the trio navigated the Asian Games Channel and, after undergoing border scrutiny, customs inspection, accreditation activation, and baggage claim, they boarded the shuttle bus bound for the Asian Games Village.

The Asian Games' arrival and departure system indicated that over 40 personnel from countries and regions including the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and Singapore are slated to land in Hangzhou, Ningbo, and Shanghai on Saturday. The official period for arrivals and departures will extend until October 11, organizers confirmed.

Wang Jing, deputy head of the Hangzhou Exit&Entry Inspection Station, estimates that between 20,000 and 30,000 Games-related personnel will converge on Hangzhou. The influx is anticipated to peak between September 21 and 23.

The 19th Asian Games is set to commence in Hangzhou on September 23 and will conclude on October 8.

