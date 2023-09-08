Subway trains adorned with 19th Asian Games elements put into use in Hangzhou

Xinhua) 16:52, September 08, 2023

People ride a subway train adorned with the 19th Asian Games elements in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province on Sept. 5, 2023. The subway trains, adorned with the emblem and slogan of the 19th Asian Games, were put into use on Hangzhou metro line 19 on May 16, 2023. The Hangzhou metro line 19 connects three key transportation hubs in the city: Xiaoshan International Airport, Hangzhou East Railway Station and Hangzhou West Railway station. It offers an Asian Games-themed journey for both Hangzhou residents and international visitors. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

