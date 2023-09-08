Myanmar to send 111 athletes to Hangzhou Asian Games

Members of Myanmar's national sepak takraw team attend a training session for the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou at Wunna Theikdi Indoor Stadium in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, Sept. 7, 2023. Myanmar will send 111 athletes to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, an official from Myanmar's Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs said. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/ Xinhua)

YANGON, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar will send 111 athletes to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, an official from Myanmar's Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs said.

"We will send a 173-member sports delegation, including athletes, coaches and team managers from seven sports, to the Hangzhou Games," Khun Jar Aung, director from the Sports and Physical Education Department under the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, told Xinhua on Thursday.

63 male and 48 female athletes will compete in sports such as football, taekwondo, Wushu, dragon boat racing, Esports, archery and sepak takraw, he said.

The Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8, are expected to see approximately 12,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions. They will compete in 40 sports across 481 events.

"We expect to get medals from the sports of sepak takraw, Wushu and dragon boat racing in the Asian Games this year," Khun said.

Myanmar clinched two medals from Wushu and sepak takraw in the 2018 Asian Games held in Indonesia.

