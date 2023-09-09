Sports venues for Asian Games promote mass fitness

Children play badminton at Ditan Gymnasium, which was the sports venue for weightlifting at Beijing 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Children play water polo at Yingdong Natatorium, which was the sports venue for swimming at Beijing 1990 Asian Games, in National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Children swim at Yingdong Natatorium, which was the sports venue for swimming at Beijing 1990 Asian Games, in National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Citizens play table tennis at Ditan Gymnasium, which was the sports venue for weightlifting at Beijing 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A child roller-skates past Panpan, the mascot for the Beijing 1990 Asian Games, at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Citizens perform square dancing at Ditan Gymnasium, which was the sports venue for weightlifting at Beijing 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Citizens play badminton at National Olympic Sports Center Stadium, which was the sports venue for handball at Beijing 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Citizens go bowling at Ditan Gymnasium, which was the sports venue for weightlifting at Beijing 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Citizens play tennis at Tianhe Tennis School, which was the sports venue for soft tennis at Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 21, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Photo by Huang Jinwen/Xinhua)

Citizens play badminton at National Olympic Sports Center, which was bulit for Beijing 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

A citizen runs at National Olympic Sports Center, which was bulit for Beijing 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 20, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

Citizens play badminton at Tianhe Gymnasium, which was the sports venue for badminton at Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 22, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Photo by Huang Jinwen/Xinhua)

Citizens swim at Tianhe Natatorium, which was the sports venue for water polo at Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 21, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Photo by Huang Jinwen/Xinhua)

Children play baseball at Tianhe Baseball and Softball Stadium, which was the sports venue for softball at Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 22, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Photo by Huang Jinwen/Xinhua)

Citizens run around Tianhe Stadium, which was the sports venue for football at Guangzhou 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Aug. 21, 2023. Hangzhou will become the third city in China to host the Asian Games following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010. Some sports venues used or built for Beijing and Guangzhou Asian Games have already been open to the public after completion, which plays an important role in promoting mass fitness and attracting more people to get into sports. (Photo by Huang Jinwen/Xinhua)

