In pics: torch relay of 19th Asian Games in Huzhou

Xinhua) 15:22, September 09, 2023

Torch bearer Zhou Suhong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Zhou Suhong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Torch bearers Qian Zhiquan (R) and Zhang Shan pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Torch bearer Qian Zhiquan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Torch bearers Zhou Chunlong (L) and Liu Xiaowei pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Torch bearers Liu Tingting (L) and Zhou Chunlong pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Torch bearer Wu Jingyu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Torch bearers Wu Jingyu (L) and Han Ke pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

