In pics: torch relay of 19th Asian Games in Huzhou
Torch bearer Zhou Suhong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearer Zhou Suhong runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearers Qian Zhiquan (R) and Zhang Shan pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
Torch bearer Qian Zhiquan runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)
People watch the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearers Zhou Chunlong (L) and Liu Xiaowei pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearers Liu Tingting (L) and Zhou Chunlong pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearer Wu Jingyu runs with the torch during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Torch bearers Wu Jingyu (L) and Han Ke pose during the torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
